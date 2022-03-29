In more than three quarters of the game, the Orange squad was especially powerless against Germany, but substitute Steven Bergwijn actually saved a result: 1-1. It does not alter the fact that national coach Louis van Gaal and his players still have piles of homework on their way to the World Cup.

By Sjoerd Mossou If the tones of the audience illustrate a match, you could almost flawlessly ‘hear’ the game image Tuesday evening. Behind the goal, a frantic drummer tried to make something of it, but for 68 minutes silence and apathy reigned in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Until substitute Steven Bergwijn equalized out of nowhere, against the ratio, and everything suddenly turned. Suddenly the stadium was buzzing and alive, the VAR had to intervene to prevent a Dutch victory, and the audience still went home cheerfully afterwards: 1-1.

Nevertheless, the feeling of the first three quarters of the game also lingered. Because as fresh and flashy as Saturday evening's game against Denmark (4-2), Orange's game has been so difficult for a long time now.

Above all, it had everything to do with the opponent, of course, one of the absolute top countries in Europe. But the Netherlands itself also lacked form and freshness. Under constant pressure from Germany, which almost clamped down on the build-up of the Netherlands from the very first minute, great accuracy was required above all. But it was rare – or only with a small number of players.

Teun Koopmeiners lost the ball far too often. The wing backs Tyrell Malacia and Denzel Dumfries had a hard time, while Steven Berghuis never got into his game either. In the front, Donyell Malen had a threat, but hardly any eye for fellow players: the striker shot at goal too often from the craziest angles.

All in all, it revealed what we had known for some time: that the Dutch still has too few players of international top level in too few positions. And apart from that, Van Gaal's new system also remained a clear case of 'work in progress', with too few automatisms to make a difference even against a top team like Germany.

That did not alter the fact that Orange also had opportunities. After 35 minutes Donyell Malen approached Manuel Neuer alone, but the Borussia Dortmund striker was hindered too much to be able to shoot properly. Apart from that, it was really Germany that dominated the field for a long time.

Before halftime, Timo Werner headed on the crossbar. But after 45 minutes it was still hit, when Jamal Musiala cleverly walked away from Frenkie de Jong and put the ball back from the back line. Routinier Thomas Müller shot hard and flawless: 0-1.

Also in the second half, the first big chance was immediately for Germany, when David Raum shot over in completely free position. It was the prelude to a second half that did not immediately improve for the Dutch national team. With great ease, Germany regularly combined the heart of Orange, constantly on the move, while the Netherlands had to rely above all on dead game moments and individual whims.

That came after 68 minutes, when star Frenkie de Jong found the opening with a cross ball. Dumfries put back, substitute Bergwijn shot hard and convincingly: 1-1.

A handful of minutes later, the Orange even seemed to be handed the victory from referee Craig Pawson, but the VAR intervened in the awarded penalty after Memphis Depay went to the ground after a duel with Thilo Kehrer. Although an energetic final offensive still offered plenty of entertainment and opportunities for the Netherlands, there was no profit.

