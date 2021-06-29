The majority union sections of Orange have reached a preliminary agreement with the management of the company after accepting its latest offer that reduces the number of people affected by the employment regulation file (ERE) from 485 to 400, establishes the voluntary nature for all cancellations , and considerable improvements in the conditions of departure with respect to the original proposal of the operator, informed EL PAÍS in union sources.

In this way, the ERE will affect 10.8% of Orange’s 3,700 workforce in Spain, instead of the 15% of the first proposal. In the preliminary agreement, which must be ratified by the workers, a maximum of 200 early retirements is established and the rest leave with compensation. For the latter, the calculation will be higher the less salary the affected person receives. Thus, for wages less than 25,000 euros per year, a compensation of 62 days is established for each year worked; 61 days for wages less than 30,000; 60 days for less than 35,000 euros; 59 days for less than 40,000 euros; 58 days for less than 50,000 euros and 57 days per year for those who earn more than 50,000 euros. But for those admitted from 2019 it will be 20 days and for those over 65 it will be 33 days per year.

The modality is voluntary, but with the possibility of veto or deferral of exits due to production needs. Workers from any territory and from all divisions may enroll in the ERE, except those that are strategic for the company (cybersecurity, large accounts and others) but they are open to the possibility of entering the early retirement program if they meet the requirements necessary. Expatriates, non-patrons and voluntary and forced leave will also be excluded. The assignment period will be from the signing of the agreement to July 31.

For the staff that will remain in the company, the same employment guarantee that was signed in the previous ERE of 2016 is offered: commitment not to execute a new ERE within two years and not to undertake collective outsourcing processes with destruction for one year direct employment or forced geographical mobility.

The regulatory salary for the calculation of the compensation will include a fixed salary, supplements per job, a theoretical semi-annual variable and compensation in kind (gasoline card, telephone traffic, company car, life insurance and family plan). Health insurance is added for two years, as long as no job is found.

Early retirement

As for early retirements, the maximum number is increased from 100 to 200. Membership opens for the staff that turns 54 until December 31, 2022. But if the number is not reached, people who comply before 31, 2023.

The company will pay 85% of the net regulatory salary (fixed plus 50% of the variable) for people between 54 and 55 years old; and 87% of the net regulatory salary for those over 56 years of age. As in the first proposal, the income will be paid up to the age of 63 and the company will take charge of the Social Security contribution up to the age of 65. Likewise, they will enjoy health insurance until the age of 65, and 30% of the fiber bill for 12 months.

The company will also offer a relocation process through an external consultant for 100% of the departures (voluntary or early retired) in 9 months in general, and 12 months for those over 45 until 85% of the departures are relocated. There will also be a non-compete agreement of 6 months or until the end of income for any competing company.