It may seem like a joke, but there are games in the saga dragonball that continue to be updated in content after a long time of being launched, among them we have Z Kakarot that does not stop launching expansions. But more important, xenoverse 2 It is one of the most loved by users and that is reflected in more characters that come to fight.

So, the user of Twitter, dbshypeshared the first view of Orange Piccolo in xenoverse 2 consisting of the two images on your account. It seems that these captures come directly from V Jump. And that could mean a series of content related to Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe most recent film in the anime franchise.

Xenoverse 2: Hero of Justice DLC Pack 2: Orange Piccolo First Look! More info in this month’s V Jump will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/KEaFqz8RVn —Hype (@DbsHype) January 13, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this phase of the character was highly accepted by the public in his time, he even became more loved than beast Gohan, transformation considered as somewhat broken. So it is likely that fans will purchase the package of DLC to take away Piccoloproof that these games can continue to be renewed despite the years.

Remember that it is available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Wow, the movie came to leave its mark in less expected places, I mean, not even FighterZ is receiving additional content, I imagine that Xenoverse 2 must have many active users. The first one didn’t achieve as much compared to this sequel.