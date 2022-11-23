A separate Oranjehoek was set up in that fan zone on Monday prior to the match against Senegal, with flags and a large DJ booth. However, almost no supporters showed up, partly because the point in the immensely large Al Bidda Park was not easy to find. In addition, many fans discovered on the spot that no beer was sold at all, because the tap in the fan zone is not allowed to open until 7 p.m.

Football association KNVB has now decided to scrap the first assembly point for fans. The fan walk behind the Oranjebus, which attracted at least 700 people on Monday, according to the union, will continue. “It saves everyone extra travel time if we meet directly at the starting point of the fan walk,” says a spokesperson.

The match against Ecuador starts on Friday at 7 p.m. and will be played at the Khalifa International stadium, just west of downtown Doha. According to the KNVB, about 3,000 tickets have been sold for each game of orange.

