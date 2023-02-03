Orange customers in the Region of Murcia began their Friday without an Internet connection. Users of the telephone company complained about the drop in service on social networks. According to these users, neither Internet data nor fiber work. Nor the telephone, according to some complaints. Many complain of not being able to work normally due to this incident.

According to DownDetector, a web page where users can report incidents in the services, the fall would have affected not only Orange but also other telephone companies such as Vodafone, Movistar, Jazztel, Simyo and Lowi, with hundreds of reports registered around the 10:00 a.m. this Friday.

Hello, We have detected an incident that has affected several areas. It has been detected very quickly and we are already working to solve it as soon as possible. We hope that everything will be resolved and the service restored very soon.

A thousand apologies for the inconvenience. ^VP Orange Spain (@orange_es) February 3, 2023

Given the complaints made on Twitter, Orange has reported that they have detected an incident that has affected several areas, including the Region of Murcia and Almería: «It has been detected very quickly and work is already underway to solve it as soon as possible. before. We hope that everything will be resolved very soon and the service restored,” the company reported.