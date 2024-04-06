Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman closed the page of exit from the quarter-finals of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, by losing to Al-Nasr 1-2, and entered the preparation stage for the match with Al-Wasl, the “leader”, on Monday, in the “18th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, It is the “23rd confrontation” between the two teams, including 11 victories for the “Emperor”, compared to 7 victories for the “Orange”, and a draw 5 times, the last of which was in the first round this season, although the match differs in its circumstances, because Al-Wasl is seeking an eighth victory in a row, and confirmation His lead.

Isaila, the “Volcano” coach, is looking for a positive result, after the team was eliminated from the most expensive cup, the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank” Cup. It is also the first confrontation for the Romanian coach, after assuming the task in the first round, which was against “The Emperor” in Zabeel, and he succeeded in snatching a draw. After a series of negative results.

Ajman's performance differs from the first round, and is now presenting good levels in terms of technical performance and results, the most recent of which is victory over the “Tigers” with a “four”, and Isaella also succeeded in reaching a distinguished “combination” between the players, especially the understanding between striker Walid Azzaro and Gianluca. He scored 4 goals against Ittihad Kalba, and Azzaro also assisted Dodo’s goal against Al-Nasr in the cup, which is the first for the Brazilian player with the “Orange” this season.

The return of all the injured is behind the coach’s changes in the Kalba and Al-Nasr matches, and he relies on the same group in the back line in front of goalkeeper Ali Al-Hosani, where the Serbian defense is led by Milos, and with him is Muhammad Ismail, who did not play against Al-Nasr, Abdullah Saleh, and Saud Saeed, and in front of them are Bilal Youssef and Issam Fayez. In the midfield, Gianluca, Heikal Al-Shekhawi, and Dodo, and in the attack is Walid Azaro, which is the ideal formation with the use of the player Ali Madan according to the circumstances of the match, and he has other options, including Cameroonian striker Roque, defender Mohamed Nasser, and Abdullah Abdulaziz in the midfield.

“Al-Barkan” needs to win in order to “break the partnership” with Khor Fakkan, which is ahead of it in the standings, “tenth place” with 17 points, equally with Ajman, and the victory pushes it to ninth place.