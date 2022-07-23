The Dutch women’s team has been eliminated from the European Football Championship. The Orange squad is knocked out 1-0 by France in the quarterfinals in Rotherham, England, in extension due to a penalty.

Until the break, France was dangerous for the Orange, with six shots on target, one of which hit the post – against zero shots on goal from the Netherlands. Orange was also under pressure in the second half. In the final minutes of regular time, keeper Daphne van Domselaar prevented a French goal with an impressive save.

France was awarded a penalty due to a foul in the penalty area by defender Dominique Janssen. French right back Ève Périsset hit the mark and made it 1-0.

The Orange squad has been plagued by many player failures during the European Championship: the corona infections of midfielder Jackie Groenen and striker Vivianne Miedema, the injuries of defender Aniek Nouwen and keeper Sari van Veenendaal. Top scorer Miedema was out of isolation again during the game against France and was drafted.