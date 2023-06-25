The Oranje Leeuwinnen have won the much-discussed practice match against the boys of Volewijckers Under-18 with 2-1. Esmee Brugts and Daniëlle van de Donk were accurate for the team of national coach Andries Jonker.

There was a lot to do in advance around the game in the run-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on July 20. The fact that the game was played behind closed doors in Zeist on Sunday raised quite a few questions. Although the players of Orange indicated that they had no problem playing in front of an audience, the KNVB put a stop to that.

In Zeist, Brugts, who until three years ago only played against boys’ teams with the boys’ team of FC Binnenmaas Under-17, put the Lionesses ahead. Ivar Wijna took care of the equalizer on behalf of the Amsterdam amateurs, after which Van de Donk scored the winning goal. See also Argentine peso falls in the parallel market, where the dollar breaks a record

Andrew Jonker. © ANP



Danielle van de Donk (r) scored the winning goal. © ANP



The result was secondary, thought Jonker, who gave all his players minutes. “The result is not interesting at all,” he said earlier. “It’s about the goal, which is really much more important. Because we haven’t come across a team that forces us to defend continuously, or a lot, and I couldn’t cough up a women’s team that does that against us at this stage. So then we play against boys.”

Jonker also took a defeat into account: ,,Normally, a reasonable under-18 boys’ team beats a women’s team. From any women’s team.”