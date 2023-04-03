The away kit is dark blue with light blue spots. In the advertising campaign of clothing sponsor Nike, Esmee Brugts, Lineth Beerensteyn, Jackie Groenen, Lieke Martens and Victoria Pelova wear the new shirts. Keeper Daphne van Domselaar shows off her new green outfit.

On Monday, Nike also presented the outfits of, among others, the American and French football players (see below). Both countries have a blue home shirt with the same striped pattern as the Netherlands.

The Lionesses are meeting today in Zeist. Under the leadership of national coach Andries Jonker, they will prepare for the exhibition games against Germany (Friday in Sittard) and Poland (next Tuesday in Rotterdam). On Easter Sunday, next Sunday, a training is scheduled at the KNVB complex that is open to the public.

The football players are preparing for next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They will compete in the group stage against Portugal, Vietnam and the American women, who defend their title.

