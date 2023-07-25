The ankle injury suffered by Lineth Beerensteyn in the World Cup win against Portugal (1-0) seems to be not too bad. The attacker of the Orange team will stay with the group in New Zealand and there is good hope that she will still be in action this World Cup, but there is little chance that she will be able to play against the United States on Thursday night.

National coach Andries Jonker left ESPN know that the chance is “about 3 percent” that the striker can be present at the duel with the world champion. “It doesn’t look like it. But you never know,” Jonker said to the TV channel.

Beerensteyn had to be replaced three minutes before the end by Katja Snoeijs on Sunday after a charge from Diana Gomes on her right ankle. The Juventus striker then left the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on crutches and was further examined on Monday. It showed that the seriousness of the injury was not too bad. Beerensteyn therefore remains the group of national coach Jonker. See also Attractive but not without risk: the interest-only mortgage is back

Moreover, the Juventus attacker can no longer be replaced, now that the world championship in Australia and New Zealand has also officially started for the Orange. Shanice van de Sanden, who – just like keeper Barbara Lorsheyd – traveled to the other side of the world as a reserve, will return home on Tuesday. No replacement can be called for any player who is injured now.

Beerensteyn started in the base against Portugal and, together with Lieke Martens, forms the two-headed Orange vanguard, partly because all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema is unable to travel to Australia and New Zealand due to a cruciate ligament injury. With the loss of Beerensteyn, few flavors remain in the Dutch vanguard. With Fenna Kalma (30 goals for FC Twente), Romée Leuchter (17 goals for Ajax) and Tiny Hoekstra (15 goals for Ajax), the three most accurate players of the past Eredivisie season were left at home by Jonker. Everton striker Snoeijs, who also replaced Beerensteyn against Portugal, would be a logical replacement. See also Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan threatened to liquidate resisting protesters

The Orange Lionesses have decided to train today, after which the next flight to Wellington awaits on Wednesday. The second group match will be played there on Thursday (03:00 Dutch time) against reigning world champions the United States.

