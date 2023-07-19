The head is off for the Orange Lionesses in Tauranga. The selection of national coach Andries Jonker was welcomed by the native population of the country during a Pohiri – a welcoming ceremony – after which the first training session took place in front of about 500 enthusiastic fans. However, the field in the Bay Oval (usually a cricket field) opened a new chapter in the now curious ‘fields file’.

