Opportunity ratio 33-9The 2017 European champion is definitively dethroned. Thanks to powerful performances by keeper Daphne van Domselaar and defender Stefanie van der Gragt, the Orange lasted for a very long time in the quarterfinals of the European Championship against a much better, careless France. A good penalty kick in extra time was too powerful for the team of national coach Mark Parsons: 1-0. With the odds ratio of 33-9 (13-1 on goal), France was the deserved winner in Rotherham.

By Tim Reedijk Disappointed faces, tears too. The Orange fought for what it was worth, for 120 minutes, but a foul by Dominique Janssen in the penalty area that resulted in a penalty for France, the team of national coach Mark Parsons was fatal. Daphne van Domselaar, again a very strong goalkeeper, hit Eve Perisset's effort, but was unable to turn. Whether that was a justified goal, given the proportions on the field? Without a doubt. A look at the odds ratio at halftime told the story of the match: 12-1 in favor of France. Six shots on target at France and none at Orange. That the 2017 European champion went to rest with 0-0 was nothing short of miraculous.

A major role was reserved for Stefanie van der Gragt, the 29-year-old center defender who is clubless after Ajax did not extend her contract. She prevented two certain French goals on the goal line. Delphine Cascarino hit the post from a distance. And so there were more decent opportunities for France, the number three in the FIFA world ranking that was so desperate to finally get past the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time in history.

Roord and Nouwen on the couch

National coach Mark Parsons replaced the injured Lieke Martens with Victoria Pelova, chose Lineth Beerensteyn as right winger and surprisingly put Jill Roord – and also Aniek Nouwen – on the reserve bench. Vivianne Miedema, who recovered from corona, started in the base and even completed 120 minutes. Parsons' choices didn't pay off. Relieved, the football players dropped off at halftime, without tangible damage, but knowing that a place in the semi-finals was very far away. After the break, Roord came in – and properly.

The Orange squad also played under the pressure a little more often in the second half, but there were only phases in which Parsons’ team could think of a goal. Just before the hour there was the first serious chance for Miedema and moments later, star Van der Gragt headed into the hands of the French goalie.

Penalty after Janssen violation

France remained better, created plenty of opportunities, but was not decisive enough – also thanks to the outstanding Van Domselaar (22). In this way, Orange could continue to hope for that one, effective outbreak. Also because the French storm had somewhat abated and when an opportunity came, as for Grace Geyoro a few minutes before time, the French appeared careless. All compliments went to Van Domselaar, who even set a save record in this European Championship. Where Van der Gragt took the defensive leading role in the first half, she did so in the second half. It was enough for extra time, despite an odds ratio of 22-4 (11-1 on goal).

So it went wrong, from the penalty spot. The gloves that have already turned so much, just couldn’t reach Perisset’s penalty. And also in the rest of the extension, France remained the dominant party. With this, the Orange Women are rightfully dethroned as European champions and it ends in the quarter-finals, while France plays against Germany in the semi-finals.

Program next week

Tuesday 9 pm in Sheffield: England – Sweden

Wednesday 21:00 in Milton Keynes: Germany – France Sunday 18.00: final at sold-out Wembley

