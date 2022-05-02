The Dutch football players will no longer compete against Russia at the European Championship in July this year. UEFA announced this today. As part of a larger package of sanctions against the Russian Football Association, the team is banned from participating in the tournament in England.

The vacated place in group C will be filled by Portugal. The Portuguese women fell just short in qualifying behind Serbia and Germany, and were eliminated by Russia in the play-offs.

Clubs from Russia are also not welcome at the European club tournaments next season. This season, because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Spartak Moscow was already expelled from the Europa League, as the only Russian participant to winter in Europe.