The meteorological center of the Russian Federation on Monday, February 22, announced the penultimate “orange” level of weather hazard in Moscow.

A similar level is introduced due to the very low air temperature and will operate from 1:00 to 10:00 on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The department warned that in some places it is expected to minus 30 degrees.

“Orange” level means that the weather is dangerous, there is a possibility of natural disasters, damage.

Earlier, on February 21, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned that record frosts would come to Moscow on the night of February 23, which had not happened for 65 years.

Earlier on the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand, reported that the whole center of the European part of Russia on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, will be characterized by “male” weather. In the metropolitan area, on Tuesday, the thermometer will drop to minus 15-17 degrees, in the region to 19 degrees. At the same time it will get colder at night to 23-25 ​​degrees below zero.