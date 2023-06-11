“Orange” level of weather danger was announced in the suburbs due to frost on Monday night, informs Weather Russia.

According to the weather service, from 2:00 to 10:00 on June 12, frosts are expected in places in the Moscow Region.

According to forecasters, on Saturday afternoon in the metropolitan area is expected to plus 16-18 degrees, in some places cloudy and rainless. On Sunday it will warm up to plus 20, cloudy weather will remain.

Earlier, the weatherman Tishkovets said that May weather had returned to Moscow.