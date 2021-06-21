Van de Donk previously played for Willem II (2008-2011), VVV-Venlo (2011-2012), PSV (2012-2015) and a short period at Göteborg in 2015. Van de Donk won the FA with the women’s team of Arsenal Cup (2016), League Cup (2018) and FA Women’s Super League (2019). Jill Roord also left Arsenal last month. She will play at VfL Wolfsburg, where she will become a teammate of Shanice van de Sanden, Dominique Janssen, Lynn Wilms and Joëlle Smits. Due to the departure of Van de Donk and Roord, Vivianne Miedema is the only Dutch player left at Arsenal, which finished third in the English competition last season, well behind champions Chelsea and Manchester City.