Sunday 27 June 2021
18.00
The Netherlands
–
Czech Republic
In this blog keeps NRC the news around the European Football Championship. Today the Dutch national team meets the Czech Republic in Budapest. The winner will face Denmark next weekend in Baku for a place in the quarterfinals. Belgium and Portugal are also playing for a place in the last eight tonight.
- The Dutch national team plays against Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which will seat more than 58,000 spectators. The match starts at 6 p.m. Almost 8,000 supporters of the Dutch national team are known to have bought a ticket for the eighth finals, the counter was slightly lower with the Czechs on Saturday. There is a good chance that many more fans from both countries will be in the stadium. The Orange squad last reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship in 2008. In this, Russia proved too strong after extension. In 2012, the Dutch national team stranded in the group stage and in 2016 the Orange squad was missing from the European Championship.
- Marten de Roon will most likely return to the starting squad. The midfielder remained on the bench in the last group match against North Macedonia (3-0) on Monday, because he was ‘on edge’ with a yellow card. National coach Frank de Boer did not want to say on Saturday whether he opts for the vanguard next to Memphis Depay. Donyell Malen or Wout Weghorst. The Czech Republic will only decide whether Vladimir Darida can start just before kick-off. The captain was injured in training on Friday and also missed the last practice session before the game against the Netherlands on Saturday.
- Belgium starts at 9 p.m. in Seville in the knockout phase against Portugal. The Belgians won all matches in group B and qualified as group winners for the eighth finals. Portugal finished third in group F, the ‘group of death’, with 4 points. The kick-off at La Cartuja stadium in Seville is at 9 p.m. Belgium plays without Nacer Chadli, the former player of FC Twente. The 31-year-old midfielder of the Turkish club Basaksehir is not feeling well and has not been able to train, according to the Belgian federation. The Red Devils flew to Seville without Chadli.
- Portugal is the reigning European champion. The team of top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult time in the group with Hungary, world champion France and the 2014 world champion, Germany. The Portuguese started well against Hungary (3-0), but lost to Germany (4-2) and drew against France (2-2). It was just enough for a spot in the last sixteen.
