The Dutch hockey players have written history in India. The Dutch won 14-0 against Chile today to record the biggest World Cup victory ever. Australia beat South Africa 12-0 at the 2010 World Cup, also in India. Because of the victory, the team of national coach Jeroen Delmee finished with goal figures 22-0 as group winner and already qualified for the quarter-finals next Tuesday.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Orange #hockey #players #write #history #biggest #World #Cup #victory
Leave a Reply