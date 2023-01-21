Can the Dutch express train rumble on and beat the German diesel. That question will be answered on Saturday in the fight between the towering favorite and the brutal challenger at the Handball World Cup in Katowice. A place in the quarterfinals is at stake. ,,The pressure is entirely on them”, says Dutch top scorer Kay Smits.
Herman Nyman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Orange #handball #players #trip #favorite #Germany #World #Cup #likes #play
Leave a Reply