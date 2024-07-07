They had travelled to Berlin especially to watch the quarter final of the Dutch national team together with other Orange supporters in the fan zone of the city. But nothing came of that intention of four friends from the Utrecht village of Kockengen on Saturday. After a drunken ride on electric shared scooters, they had to follow the loaded match against Turkey in a police van.

#Orange #fans #watch #quarterfinal #German #police #bus #ride #scooters #hadnt #drunk