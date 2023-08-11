The World Cup is over for the Orange. The Dutch national team was eliminated after extra time in the Regional Stadium of Wellington after a miraculous escape. Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal after 111 minutes: 2-1. Spain will meet the winner of Sweden-Japan in the semi-finals next Tuesday in Auckland. The Orange of national coach Andries Jonker will fly home via the same Auckland on Saturday. With a place in the quarter-finals, the Netherlands reached the goal of the KNVB, but Jonker and his players had hoped for more.

It was the first time that the Netherlands and Spain met in a major final tournament. Both countries were favorites for the world title before the quarterfinals. The duel between the two superpowers in women’s football was a clash between two teams with the same philosophy. Yet the difference between Spain and the Netherlands was large. The team of national coach Jorge Vilda was a class better for large parts of the meeting. And went on to the semi-finals.

The Dutch national team was only able to show against Spain at times that it can compete with the best teams in the world. Jonker had previously established this after a practice match against Germany for the World Cup, and during the tournament in the group duel with the US. The national coach hoped for confirmation against Spain. It didn’t really come. The Netherlands did not get more than two shots on target in regular playing time. One of them disappeared in injury time behind the Spanish keeper Catalina Coll. With that, the Orange forced an extension out of the blue.

Constant danger

Both the Netherlands and Spain tried to win the ball possession in midfield and try to attack as much as possible. Spain did that much better, allowing the team to constantly create danger.

The Netherlands was lucky that Spain was not able to express the quality difference in goals before the break. The southern Europeans had no less than eleven attempts on goal in the first 45 minutes. The ball bounced back into the field twice via the post and a goal by Esther González was still rejected after intervention by the VAR.

In the second half, Spain again had the initiative for large parts, but was unable to score despite a series of chances. Orange keeper Daphne van Domselaar kept her team in the game with great saves. After more than an hour of play, the Netherlands suddenly had the hope of a completely undeserved lead when referee Stéphanie Frappart gave a penalty kick to the Orange after Irene Paredes pushed Lineth Beerensteyn over with her arm. After studying the images, she reversed that decision. Twenty minutes later the tables were turned and Spain were awarded a penalty after the very weak Frappart missed a handball from Van der Gragt. The video referee called her to the side, after which she pointed to the spot. Caldentey gave Spain the lead through the post. The duel seemed decided.

Stefanie Van der Gragt celebrates her goal in stoppage time, which forced the Dutch national team into extra time.

Photo Alessandra Tarantino/AP



However, that was without counting the same Van der Gragt. The defender, who retires after this World Cup, steamed forward in the first minute of stoppage time and came face to face with Coll after a splitting pass from Victoria Pelova. Van der Gragt hit the ball hard from twenty meters, low into the net. Suddenly she was the center of the party joy at Orange.

For example, the 32,000 spectators in the Wellington Regional Stadium were unexpectedly served an extension. The Orange had two great chances via Beerensteyn, but Spain scored in the second half of extra time via substitute Paralluelo. About a thousand supporters of Orange saw how the World Cup for the Dutch national team ended in a minor way.