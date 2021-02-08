Cloudy weather with clearings, in places light snow and ice are expected in Moscow on Monday, February 8, the official website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to forecasters, in the daytime the air temperature in the capital will be from 12 to 14 degrees below zero. On Tuesday night in the city it can get colder to minus 27 degrees.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from 12 to 17 degrees below zero. At night, the thermometer can drop to minus 30.

Due to the very low temperatures in the region, an orange weather hazard level has been declared. The warning will remain in effect until Tuesday noon. Also in the region, a yellow hazard level was declared due to icy conditions.

The wind is west and northwest at a speed of 2-7 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is about 752 millimeters of mercury.

