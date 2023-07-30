Her eyes suddenly start to sparkle in the middle of the conversation. “Yes”, Sherida Spitse answers resolutely when asked whether she sees herself as national coach of Orange in the future. “That is certainly my ambition.”

However, the national coachship is not an issue for the time being, because the 33-year-old captain of the Dutch national team is not yet ready as a player. She even dreams of being able to play the World Cup in her own country in four years’ time. Together with Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands is a candidate to organize the final tournament in 2027. A decision will be made on this in May next year. “That would be really cool. I would absolutely like to be there,” says Spitse in the Orange players’ hotel in New Zealand’s Tauranga. “That is quite a realistic goal. If I still feel the way I do now, I don’t foresee a problem.”

It is clear: Spitse is full of ambitions. And she radiates that during the World Cup down under inside and outside the lines. She has been annoyed by critical media claiming she has lost speed. And to ask if this is her last World Cup. She sighs, shifts her seat and says: “I read it all. And that is not always nice. But I found my own way of dealing with it. I am a down-to-earth Frisian. It’s all in my hands. Listen carefully to my body. The right rhythm of training, eating, sleeping and playing. Keep fighting.” And then with a cynical smile: “I am a hard worker, but I can also kick a ball.”

Spitse is the undisputed leader of the Dutch national team under national coach Andries Jonker. She is the proud captain and forms a ‘three-man’ defense together with Stefanie van de Gragt and Dominique Janssen. Above all, she is the verbal conductor on the field. Where Spitse finds it necessary, she tries to help, correct or encourage others to give something extra. “I just always want to win. With football, but also when it comes to a game of cards. That over-my-corpse mentality is deeply ingrained in my character. If I’m honest, I sometimes miss that with the younger generation of football players. I don’t see any new leaders emerging yet. But I would like to train them myself in the future.”

Vera Peacock

The 218-time international goes back in time in New Zealand. To August 31, 2006, when she made her debut at the age of sixteen in a duel with England. Spitse was there three years later when the Orange of the then national coach Vera Pauw impressed at the European Championships in Finland. Although she did not play that final tournament for a minute. “I have always worked well with Vera Pauw and I am still grateful to her. “Sherida, you have what it takes to be a legend,” she told me. She immediately added: ‘But your history still has to be completely written’. She was always very direct and clear. You have to be able to handle that. And I could.”

The harsh criticism from Pauw – this World Cup coach of Ireland, who has now been eliminated – which she put in last year NRC expressed at the KNVB? “Pauw has made a major contribution to women’s football. She deserves that recognition. But somehow she doesn’t feel appreciated enough. I’m not sure why she’s so frustrated. But of course that’s not good for her. She should be happy. After my career I will definitely have a conversation with her. But now my focus is on my own career.”

As a football player, Spitse experienced the professionalization of football for women from close by. At the start of the Eredivisie in 2013, she played for sc Heerenveen, after which she made the switch to FC Twente. At the age of 23, she left for LSK Kvinner Fotballklubb in Norway for a transfer fee of 25,000 euros. Spitse was the first Dutch woman for whom a transfer fee was paid. As an international, she became European champion in 2017 and two years later she played the World Cup final in France against the USA.

Spitse returned to the Netherlands in January 2021. She signed a contract with her favorite club Ajax and became champion of the Eredivisie for the third time last season. As a club football player, her hunger has not yet been satisfied and she is thinking about leaving Ajax. “I am still open to a new adventure abroad. Who knows what will come to me after this World Cup,” says the record international on New Zealand’s North Island.

Jens and Mila

Spitse is far from her partner Jolien van der Tuin and their two children Jens (6) and Mila (3) in the coastal town of Tauranga. Every day she tries to call the home front in Emmen. “Of course I miss them, but I can handle that well. I’ve experienced that many times before. I know the kids follow me in front of the television. “I want to see Mama Sherida,” Mila said when she saw me play. That’s good to hear. Before the World Cup, our son Jens told me to stop playing ‘that stupid football’. When I said I might come home with the cup, he thought that was nice too. That’s just the way it is. Football is just my job.”

Spitse tries to familiarize her children with a changing world. She would like it if her son and daughter go far in football, but does not put any pressure on it. “Jens is more interested in break dance. Well, fine anyway. Mila is a football player. She dreams of playing football in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Girls and boys now have the same opportunities. That’s how it should be. Mila’s future perspective is completely different from what it was for me.”

Sherida Spitse: “I am still open to a new adventure abroad.”

Photo Sanka Vidanagama/AFP



The number 8 of Orange grew up in a Frisian family where hard work was the norm. Spitse: “If you wanted to get further in life, you just had to roll up your sleeves and try even harder. I played with the boys and had to earn my own place. But those guys did make me better. So that fight has brought me a lot. I try to pass that on to my children as well. Life isn’t always fun. Sometimes it’s trial and error and keep going. And don’t cry every time something goes wrong. But it is important that you have an eye for emotions at the right moments. That you talk to each other. Share things with each other.”

Inclusion band

As a mother, captain and future trainer, Spitse adheres to the same principles. The ‘inclusivity band’ she wears with Orange fits well with that. “Everyone is the same to me. And everyone equal. That should be the most normal thing in the world. Unfortunately, in 2023 that is still not the case. And there are still people who have something against football for women. I think it’s time to pay as little attention to that as possible. Because there are many more steps to be taken. My examples were Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart. And for Wieke Kaptein [17-jarige international] is Danielle van de Donk that.”

Spitse sees himself as a role model not only as a player, but also as a coach. As captain in the field, she has been cautiously busy with her ‘second career’ in recent years. In recent years she has worked with various coaches, including Vera Pauw, Roger Reijners, Sarina Wiegman, Arjan Veurink, Hege Riise, Mark Parsons, Suzanne Bakker and Andries Jonker. “I couldn’t say whether there are any differences between men and women. Rather, it differs from person to person.”

The best coach she worked with? “For me, Veurink is the best of them all. I experienced him as head coach at FC Twente. Veurink is not only a fantastic person to whom you can say anything, but he is also very strong technically and tactically. At Orange he later formed a good combination with Sarina Wiegman as an assistant. And now they are successful together with England”, says Spitse, who now has UEFA diplomas B and C. Only when she has stopped can she focus full-time on obtaining the UEFA Pro license, the highest diploma. In the Netherlands there are only four women who have the papers to become national coach: Vera Pauw, Sarina Wiegman, Hesterine de Reus and Jessica Torny.

Spitse leaves no doubt that she will also be part of that list. She wants to continue knocking down barricades. Spitse as the first national coach of the Dutch men? She smiles and says in a serious tone: “Why couldn’t you? I’m a type that fits in between. And I have gained a lot of experience over the years. I would dare. What matters is your quality as a coach. Whether you are male or female shouldn’t make a difference, right?”