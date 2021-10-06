It’s these days the news of Pete Doherty’s wedding. The well-known singer celebrated the Orange flowers by marrying his longtime partner Katia de Vidas. A wedding with family and closest friends that turned out to be a real surprise for all the guests. After the stormy past that saw him protagonist, it seems that Pete Doherty has finally found serenity.

The past can now be thrown away. For Pete Doherty now only the present and the future matter. The well-known singer is in fact married to his lifelong partner, Katia de Vidas. The two met in 2012 and have not left each other since. To date, their union has been further strengthened with the celebration of orange blossoms.

Orange blossoms for Pete Doherty: the actor marries Katia de Vidas

The marriage between Pete and his wife Katia was celebrated in France, in a hotel near the beach of Etretat, in Normandy. Right here, in fact, the well-known singer and his wife have been living for three years now. As already mentioned, it seems that the wedding turned out to be a real surprise for everyone.

There were many images of the wedding shared by family and friends. Among the many, Katia de Vidas’s cousin published one click of the newlyweds which was accompanied by a short caption. These were his words:

When you find out your cousin got married overnight! Congratulations Katia and Pete Doherty!

As revealed by the gossip newspapers, the marriage between Pete and Katia it was celebrated in the presence of a few close friends. In fact, the mother of the singer, Jacqueline, attended the wedding together with the members of Libertines.

After everything he’s been through, Pete Doherty calls himself a new man. These, in fact, were the words of the singer-songwriter about his new life:

I’ve been writing music and haven’t done heroin for two and a half years, which is a great achievement for me. And instead of alcohol I prefer a nice glass of water

