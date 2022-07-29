Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli ready to take the plunge? Here’s what the influencer said about it

Their love story began during their stay in the house of the Big Brother Vip and made loyal fans of the show fall in love with it. Since the beginning of that adventure Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli have never left each other and their love proceeds at full speed. In recent days the gossip according to which the former gieffini would be ready to take the plunge is becoming insistent.

Orange flowers for Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli? On the occasion of an interview with ‘SuperguidaTv’ the Italian-Persian influencer broke the silence and revealed the truth about the gossip of the moment. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the two gieffini are ready for the big step.

These were the words with which Giulia Salemi told about her love with Pierpaolo Pretelli:

With Pier we have a wonderful relationship of constant growth. Day after day we become more and more complementary. We understand each other, we love each other more and more. Besides, I don’t like to show off. I am very happy and very in love.

Despite their history proceeding very well, still no confirmation regarding the wedding. Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli enjoy their love and the wonderful and happy moment they are living together, without thinking too much about the future.

Giulia Salemi, all about the future projects of the influencer

In the interview with ‘SuperguidaTv’, the Italian-Persian influencer, as well as talking about his love story with the ex gieffino Pierpaolo Pretelli, he also revealed his future work projects. These were his words about it: