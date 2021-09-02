The well-known conductor has unveiled his future projects together with his partner Romina Pierdomenico

Since 2018 they have been a steady couple and in any public outing they show themselves more united and in love than ever. We are talking about Ezio Greggio and Romina Pierdomenico who, despite the age difference that separates them, live their love story in the utmost serenity. Recently, the host unveiled some future plans regarding life with his partner.

Orange blossom for Ezio Greggio? The host breaks the silence and has his say on the subject - Curler 6

67 years he and 28 she. For Ezio Greggio e Romina Pierdomenico the age difference does not matter and does not seem to be a problem. The conductor has revealed his future projects with his partner, also issuing some declarations on any wedding.

These were his words about:

We pay no attention to anything but us. We are so happy. For the moment we have not planned a wedding and children.

So, at least for the moment, nothing Orange flowers for the couple who in the meantime continue to live the love story in the utmost confidentiality.

Ezio Greggio and the love for Romina Pierdomenico

Ezio Greggio and Romina Pierdomenico get ready to to party their third year of love. With these words the conductor told about their first date:

Romina and I met three years ago in Montecarlo … We finally decided to see each other but the first meeting happened, by chance, one day before the date of the appointment and in a place that had nothing to do with it. A sign of fate.

Recall that the historical conductor of Strip the News he is the father of two children, Giacomo and Gabriele, from his first wife Isabel Bengochea. Regarding i relationships with his ex-wife and his children, Ezio Greggio has always preferred to keep the utmost confidentiality.

Despite the many criticisms who have invested their relationship due to the difference in age, the love story between Ezio Greggio and Romina Pierdomenico proceeds at full speed. The two are more united and lovers than ever and continue to live their relationship in the utmost confidentiality.