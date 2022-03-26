On a cheerful football evening, the Orange already set the tone for the World Cup in Qatar next winter. Not everything went well in the new game system, but above all the game against Denmark was fresh, dynamic and promising: 4-2.

By Sjoerd Mossou



On an evening that was to herald the World Cup campaign of Orange, playing in a new system with an inimitable number combination (1-3-4-1-2), the Johan Cruijff Arena cooed with pleasure. There was still plenty to improve in the friendly match against Denmark, especially after the break. But what lasted was the long dynamic and frivolous game, resulting in a series of chances, goals and waves of attacks: 4-2.

Grateful the audience was always on the benches, in a practice match that immediately arouses expectations towards the World Cup in Qatar. Anyone who really thought that Van Gaal’s system with three defenders would lead to defensive football saw the exact opposite happening within fifteen minutes tonight.

Because from the first minutes, Orange's intentions were crystal clear. The backs Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries were regularly so deep that they sometimes seemed like wingers. Denmark's assignment in possession of the ball was clear: to put pressure on the ball forward, with the center defenders always having to 'cover' towards the midfield where possible.

Steven Bergwijn scored twice against Denmark.



Plenty of movement

It immediately led to a dynamic and fresh opening phase, in which the Danes had to visibly look for a grip on the opponent. Certainly the attacking game of Orange, with Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn as the two deepest strikers and Steven Berghuis shortly behind: it led to plenty of movement and surprise.

After more than fifteen minutes it was hit, when Bergwijn headed in a flawless cross from Daley Blind: 1-0. It was one of seven ‘shots’ on the goal before halftime, the highest number since November 2014, according to OPTA statistics.

Louis van Gaal implemented a new game system in training this week, which, according to the national coach, can best be explained as 1-3-4-1-2. Christian Eriksen is part of the player group for Denmark. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland last summer. The Netherlands still has a small chance of being group head during the draw for the World Cup on April 1. Denmark and Germany have to win anyway.

It became clear shortly after the opening goal that not everything went well for the Dutch national team. A clever cross by Joakim Maehle ended up exactly between the debuting keeper Mark Flek and Daley Blind, neither of whom intervened, after which Jannik Vestergaard simply took advantage: 1-1.

After half an hour of play, the Orange was already ahead, this time again from a high cross. A short, rehearsed corner ended up at Nathan Aké via Berghuis, who headed in from close range: 2-1. And a handful of minutes later it was already 3-1, when Berghuis set up a short combination and was knocked out by Vestergaard. Memphis converted the awarded penalty convincingly.

© AP



Dream return Eriksen

Perhaps the highlight of the evening followed immediately after the break. Christian Eriksen barely appeared on the field for Denmark, the first since his dramatic cardiac arrest in June last year, when the midfielder promptly scored. In a flashy attack, Denmark again exposed the lack of defensive coordination at Orange, after which Eriksen hit the mark: 3-2.

Christian Eriksen brightens up his return with a goal.

The goal led to thunderous applause in the Arena. A rare display of sportsmanship and appreciation from the Orange public, in which national coach Louis van Gaal also clapped in the dug-out. It all fitted perfectly with the extremely entertaining practice match, on an evening that immediately left you wanting more.

Denmark regularly looked more dangerous after the break, partly thanks to the input of substitutes Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg and Eriksen, who also shot beautifully at the post. But it was Bergwijn who determined the final score, after a long introductory dribble by Frenkie de Jong, scoring with a lovely curl in the long corner: 4-2.





