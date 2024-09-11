Autumn trials today, Thursday 12 September 2023, with the strong push of bad weather: rain with orange and yellow weather alert, with risk of cloudbursts from the North to the Center, and a drop in temperatures from Milan to Rome due to strong gusts of wind in a weather pattern that will also extend to the South tomorrow.

The spotlight is particularly on Lombardy with the orange alert for hydraulic risk in the area of Milan, with Lambro and Seveso under special observation as happened in recent weeks, and orange alert for hydrogeological risk in various areas of the region.

The Civil Protection bulletin refers to precipitation – from scattered to widespread, with risk of thunderstorms – in Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Liguria, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna. Hour after hour, the bad weather will extend to Umbria, Lazio and the internal sectors of Abruzzo and Molise.

There is enough to trigger the yellow alert for thunderstorms, in addition to Lombardy, also in Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise and in some areas of Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sardinia.

Lombardy

In Lombardy, in detail, the Functional Center for Monitoring Natural Risks has issued an orange alert for hydrogeological and water risk in Milan until 9:12 today.

Lazio

In Lazio, the Emergency Management, Civil Protection and Nue 112 of the Region have issued a yellow alert from the morning and for the following 18-24 hours. Isolated precipitation is specifically expected, even of a light nature. reverse or storm. As the Lazio Region reports, “the phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, localized hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind” with “possible storm surges along exposed coasts”, it concludes.

Veneto

Until late afternoon, in Veneto, a state of attention for strong thunderstorms throughout the Region and for strong winds on the Venetian coastal area, in the south-eastern plain and in the mountain and piedmont areas. The state of attention for hydrogeological criticality concerns all basins, except the mountain ones of Alto Piave and Adige-Garda and Monti Lessini. Accomplice the drop in temperatures, the snow that will fall to 1500 meters in the Dolomites and 2000 meters in the Prealps.

Tuscany

The disturbance will also affect Tuscany between today and tomorrow, Friday 13 September. The regional civil protection operations room has issued a valid yellow code for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk, strong storms, wind and storm surges. The areas affected are the north-western ones, the stretch of coast from the north to Piombino (including the Archipelago) and the southern areas at the mouth of the Fiora and Albegna.

Thunderstorms and rain, locally heavy, are forecast for today especially in the north-west areas, with strong south-westerly winds with gusts up to 70-90 km/h on the Livorno coast and on the Archipelago north of Elba and locally on the Apennine and leeward areas. Gusts up to 60-70 km/h on the other hilly areas and up to 50-60 km/h on the plains in the north of the region.