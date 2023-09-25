The Villarrica volcano, in Chile, changed this Sunday from yellow alert level to orange, after an increase in its activity. This is considered the riskiest in the country and is located in a tourist area.

The National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) “reported the change in the technical alert for the Villarrica volcano, going from yellow to orange,” the Disaster Prevention and Response System (Sinapred) said in a statement after a meeting with the authorities.

“The decision is based on a gradual increase in volcanic activity,” among others an increase “in the energy and occurrence of tremor-type signals (associated with fluid movements),” he indicated.

The information collected at the monitoring stations showed “abnormal activity in the massif, which justifies the change from technical alert to orange,” said Sernageomin. Furthermore, they indicated: ““It is considered an area of ​​potential impact by volcanic dangers, within a radius of 8 kilometers, from the center of the active crater.”

The orange alert contemplates the reinforcement of monitoring of the behavior of the volcano and measures to protect the surrounding towns. The Villarrica volcano, 2,847 meters high, is located in a busy tourist area in the south of the country, between the regions of La Araucanía and Los Ríos.

Villarrica Volcano, one of the most active in the region

Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and its last eruption was recorded in March 2015. At its feet there are lush forests, lakes and tourist towns. Pucón stands out, a resort of 28,523 inhabitants located about 15 kilometers from the massif. Some 10,000 tourists climb the volcano in the southern summer, according to official figures.

Another volcano under monitoring and activity is El Láscar, 5,592 meters high, in the Antofagasta region, about 1,600 km north of Santiago, and near the border with Bolivia.

“Since 1558, there have been at least 49 eruptions, mainly of an effusive nature. The most important eruption of the 20th century was recorded in 1948with the development of small-volume pyroclastic flows that affected the western flank of the volcano,” said Sernageomin.

Authorities begin prevention work

For its part, The authorities have been sharing information about meeting points and protocols to the residents of Villarrica in the event of a volcanic eruption, calling on them to be prepared for any emergency.

As a security measure, the preventive closure of the Villarrica National Park was also carried out, as confirmed by the National Forestry Corporation in the La Araucanía Region.

For their part, local media have indicated that some activity has been seen in the volcano’s crater. Furthermore, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, pointed out that “a massive evacuation of the towns near the massif cannot be ruled out,” local media reported Radio DNA.

*With information from AFP

