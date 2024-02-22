Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Snow warning in Austria: The Brenner Pass is one of the critical snow hotspots (archive photo). © Bernd März/imago

A cold front is rushing towards Austria. Record amounts of snow are on the way. Some parts of the country are particularly affected.

Innsbruck – After spring weather with extremely mild temperatures, winter is now announced in Austria. The Austrian weather service has issued a snow warning Geosphere Austria released for Friday (February 23). In Tyrol the warning level “Orange” applies – level 3 out of 4. It is a “snow roller” for an Austrian weather portal.

“Orange” alert in Austria – weather service warns of record amounts of new snow

Weather experts are expecting up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow. The snowfall limit drops to low altitudes from East Tyrol to Carinthia. In the southern part of the Alps there could even be up to one meter of fresh snow.

Snow hotspot is particularly in Tyrol: The Lienz district with a focus on the Tyrolean Gailtal, Drautal and the higher valleys (Villgraten, Defereggen, Virgen, Tauernsüdportal) as well as the Brenner region and the upper Wipptal are particularly affected.

Deep in Italy is rushing in – Tyrol’s civil protection agency warns

“We are used to snow in Tyrol – but we still have to be cautious,” said Elmar Rizzoli, head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management. “Due to the amount of fresh snow, there is an increased risk of accidents on snowy roads. In addition, branches can break due to the wet, heavy snow. Therefore, special attention must be paid in forests, parks and avenues. In addition, local interruptions in the power supply cannot be ruled out.”

Orange alert: Snow warning in Austria for Friday (February 23, 2023). © Screenshot GeoSphere Austria

Intense snowfall in Austria

Loud GeoSphere Austria The intense snowfall in the relevant warning areas can have the following possible effects:

Increased risk of accidents on snowy roads

Deterioration in the passability of roads, especially higher-altitude pass roads and pass roads that are open all year round

Danger of light snow breakage in wet snow: Smaller branches can break (danger depends on height).

A winter rollercoaster rolled over Austria with masses of fresh snow in November 2023. The weather service had previously warned for days, but chaos still reigns. At the beginning of December, places were completely cut off from the outside world.