The high temperatures that appeared yesterday in the Region of Murcia will continue to rise today to leave a suffocating weekend. According to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a drastic increase in thermometers is expected in some parts of the Community, with a day that will become the hottest in recent days.

The municipality that will suffer the highest temperatures this weekend will be Murcia, which is expected to reach up to 44 degrees, registering one of the hottest days of the summer and thus maintaining an orange level alert today and tomorrow, according to the Aemet. The thermometers already began to rise yesterday to 39 degrees, with a minimum of 21 degrees. Likewise, tomorrow very high temperatures are also expected in the Vega del Segura, with maximums that can reach up to 42 degrees and that force the Aemet to maintain the orange warning from 13 to 21 tomorrow.

The mercury will mark 42 degrees tomorrow in Murcia, where a truce is not expected until at least Monday



For its part, Cartagena will once again enjoy the mildest temperatures in the Region of Murcia this weekend. Yesterday, the maximum in the port city did not exceed 35 degrees. The thermometers will rise to 37 degrees today and will stabilize again starting tomorrow, descending again to 35. In fact, Cartagena and Mazarrón are the only areas in the Region that are free from the orange warning from the Aemet and only contemplate warning yellow due to high temperatures.

In Caravaca de la Cruz, the thermometers will rise to 40 degrees today, when an orange alert for high temperatures is also expected. The same is happening in the Altiplano area, where Yecla will maintain an average temperature of 39 degrees this weekend, except today, when the mercury will rise to 40 degrees, leading to a new orange alert in this part of the Region. In Lorca is also expected a significant increase in thermometers, which will rise from 38 degrees yesterday to 42 that mark today, with a new level orange alert.

Take extreme precautions



The Community yesterday reiterated the need to “extreme precautions” during the next few days to reduce the risk of the Region suffering from forest fires, given the high temperature forecasts, added to the low humidity on the ground. In fact, Emergencies has activated the Platemur Plan in the pre-emergency phase as a result of the orange level warning due to high temperatures for today. This was highlighted by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo, who recalled that “it is everyone’s responsibility to avoid carrying out actions that pose an added risk at this time of year, so prevention and forest care work carried out during the year must now be added the citizen contribution ».

Among the recommendations for the coming days, Luengo highlighted “circulate on designated roads without leaving them or collect all kinds of waste that may be generated during the visit to a natural environment, as well as the prohibition of making any type of fire at any point of the community”.

The Ministry of Health also stressed this week “the importance of providing more comprehensive care to the most vulnerable people, such as children, the elderly and patients with chronic pathologies.” In this sense, the Ministry of Health appealed to “be careful, especially with these groups, to prevent and avoid situations arising from exposure to temperatures higher than usual.”