After the days of “summer”, with temperatures of 30 degrees in the middle of April, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a orange storm alert, which includes the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires. The warning also extends to localities in the north of the Province of Buenos Aires, the southwest of Santa Fe and the east of Córdoba.

It is valid for 48 hours, during this thursday and friday.

What does the orange alert mean? Basically, meteorological phenomena are expected dangerous for society, life, property and the environment.

On the SMN site, it is detailed that the area under alert will be affected by rains and storms, some strong or locally severe.

The area affected by the orange alert includes the City of Buenos Aires, the GBA, towns in the north of the Province and areas of Santa Fe and Córdoba. Source: National Weather Service

The Executive Secretariat of the National System for Comprehensive Risk Management (SINAGIR) -which depends on the Ministry of National Security- issued a series of recommendations.

● Avoid outside circulation.

● If it is unavoidable to be outside a closed place, Search for a safe place To take refuge.

● Avoid using running water as pipes can conduct electricity from lightning.

● If you are on the road, stay inside the car.

● In spas, leave the area immediately. Tents or umbrellas do not protect from lightning and are risky in strong winds.

● Withdraw from bodies of water such as pools, sea, lakes or rivers.

● In rural areas, stay away from large animals and any type of electrical conductor such as fences.

● If you are outdoors, the best protection is to squat with your head down and cover your ears. It is important to avoid sheltering under trees or metal structures.

● Do not stay near electricity poles or cables.

● Schedule the numbers of: Civil Protection, Firefighters, Police of the provinces where you are.

Other useful tips

● Keep water evacuation routes, such as gutters and ditches, free of garbage.

● Locate flower pots or other heavy objects out of places where gusts of wind can blow them away.

● Keep flashlights, batteries and batteries on hand to use in case of power outages.

● Unplug and keep away from electrical appliances; avoid using corded telephones.