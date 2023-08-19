After a few days with a slight breather and a heat characteristic of this time of year, the arrival of the weekend once again raises the maximum temperatures. This Saturday, for the second day in a row, part of the Region of Murcia will be under the Aemet orange notice. Specifically, the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, since the thermometers can reach 40 degrees.

Vega del Segura will also be located at very similar values, although in this case it remains on yellow notice. The Aemet has also activated the same alert for the Northwest and the Altiplano, where the forecast is for maximums of 38 degrees. The region that includes Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón is the only one that gets rid of heat warnings this Saturday.

The rise in temperatures has already been noticed this Friday in the Region of Murcia. The maximum has been registered in Archena, which has reached 40.3 degrees, one tenth above Calasparra. Except on the coast, in all municipalities temperatures have exceeded 35ºC.

forest fire risk



Due to the high temperatures that are expected during the day, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) places, for this Saturday, an ‘extreme’ risk of forest fires in a good part of the Community.

Thus, the maximum risk is at the ‘extreme’ level for the entire Region of Murcia, while in the case of medium risk, the ‘extreme’ level affects the Altiplano, the Mula Basin, the Guadalentín and the Vega Alta, Ricote and Murcia. In ‘Very high’ it will be the Northwest and in ‘high’ the coast.