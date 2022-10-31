An orange 911 equipped with extra fun hairdryers. That can only be one!

We don’t really need to introduce Manhart to you anymore. It is a tuner from Germany. In fact, they come from Wuppertal, an hour’s drive from the border. You can recognize their cars by the usual color scheme: black with gold accents. Very smart of course. This makes the cars of one kilometer recognizable. They’ve been using this livery for a few years now, especially since they started working on more cars than just BMWs.

Manhart has taken care of Porsche products before. For today we have another one for you, but this orange 911 is slightly different from the others. Manhart has gone a little further than chipping, lowering and stickering. The name of the device: Manhart TR800.

Engine orange 911

The 3.7 six-cylinder boxer engine features a larger intercooler and upgraded turbos. There is also a Manhart sports exhaust system with 200-cell racing catalysts. Please note, these are not TUV-approved, but in the Netherlands they often still pass the MOT. Manhart therefore says that the sports exhaust is only for export or track use. The hardware upgrades in combination with a new ECU cure deliver a significant increase in power and torque.

There is a maximum of 833 horsepower at your disposal. In terms of pulling power, it is even more impressive: 965 Nm! Now the 911 Turbo S is already a very strong car. It is an increase of 183 hp and 165 Nm, if you start from the manufacturer’s specifications. We all know that Porsche quotes are quite modest. Manhart immediately took the opportunity to adapt the software of the PDK.

carbon

Of course, this orange Porsche 911 Turbo is closer to the ground, about 30 millimeters thanks to H&R lowering springs. There are also forged Manhart rims, the so-called ‘Concave One’. They are finished in silk matt black lacquer, as well as a beautifully matching orange stripe. At the front they are 9.5×21 ET35 (with 255/30ZR21 rubber) and at the rear 12×22 ET65 (with 335/25ZR22 skids). In terms of appearance, Manhart works together with TopCar. Many parts are now made of carbon fiber, a specialty of TopCar.

The front lip, side skirts, side air intake, diffuser and spoiler: it’s all made of carbon now. There are also now carbon air intakes on the engine cover. In any case, Manhart has gone further than usual with TR800, because the interior has also been tackled and equipped with orange accents and Manhart logos in the seats and special Manhart floor mats. Finally, there are a few more stickers. On the side (on the doors) the type name and of course a stripe over the length of the front cover and the roof. After all, it stays a project from Manhart.

