03/10/2025



Updated at 6:29 p.m.





The Court of First Instance and Instruction 1 of Vilanova (Barcelona) celebrates this Tuesday, March 11, a prior hearing for the civil lawsuit that Rosa Peral He filed against the producer of the series’ The body en llamas, Arcadia Motion Pictures, and the Netflix platform. The sentenced to 25 years in prison as co -author of the murder in May 2017 of her partner and partner in the Urban Guard of BarcelonaPedro Rodríguez, claims 30 million euros for considering that fiction violates the protection of the right to honor, to the personal image of her and her daughter, a minor, who is also represented in fiction.

At the previous hearing, the parties may propose testimony and expert evidence, but not documentary, as well as challenge them. The defense of Peral, which was exercised by lawyer Núria González, has already proposed as testimony in the lawsuit filed by the declaration of the two scriptwriters of the series, while Netflix proposed as a documentary evidence the content of three books.

These are ‘condemned stories: more bad life’, by Carlos Quílez, ‘Only you will have me: jealousy, lies and death in the crime of the Urban Guard’, by Toni Muñoz, and ’29 bullets and a note of love ‘, by Alfonso Egea, in addition to journalistic chronicles and audiovisual works of a documentary nature. The judge will decide at the prior hearing which of these evidence accepts and, in case the parties do not reach an agreement, will set the celebration of a trial.

Peral will not attend the public audience, but his father will do so, who is the one who has his powers of representation. Taking into account that until May 2024 the series of ‘The Body en Llamas’ had seen 26.6 million hours around the world – a mean of 3.32 million hours a month – the defense of Peral claims 1 euro for each hour reproduced for the daughter, for the moral damages caused, and 10 cents for Peral «“For the image that gives her as a mother», As explained by the lawyer after the demand, which argues that Peral has become an involuntary protagonist of a series in which he appears embodied by Úrsula Corberó, an actress who keeps a resemblance to her, which makes it” totally recognizable and identifiable for the spectator. “









In addition, the defense remembers that Peral never gave up his image rights or consent to interpret one of his daughters, and that the series could have been carried out without involving the child.

For its part, Netflix argues that ‘the body en llamas’ It is not a documentary, but a product of “pure fictionwhich allows us to discard both the interference in fundamental rights to privacy and to the image itself ».

He argues that although the series has “undeniable similarities with the real facts”, creative licenses have been taken. On the appearance of the character that makes Peral’s daughter, he says that, of the 6 hours and 35 minutes that the series lasts, the girl appears on the screen 23 minutes and 37 seconds, 5.97 percent of the total, “minority, practically incidentally or accessory, accompanying Rosa”, but that her presence is necessary to understand the figure of the protagonist.

The platform adds that it appears with a fictional name and that the physical characteristics and age of the actress do not correspond to those of the daughter, but Peral’s defense considers that the child remains recognizable because her mother appears represented with her real name.

About Peral’s intimate sphere, Netflix alleges that his sentimental and sexual life is “necessary to contextualize” the facts And he defends that the series does not move away from reality in the various sentimental or sexual relationships that he maintained, and that they are collected in books and articles that have been proposed as proof.