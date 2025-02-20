The head of the Palma number 1 Instruction Court has issued the oral trial opening order against the president of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel sennefor a crime of hate after breaking the photo of three republican victims in a full … of the civil war.

The judge also asks the accused to bail of 40,000 euros to ensure pecuniary responsibilities that could be imposed during the procedure. According to the car, the competent body to know and judge said case will be a criminal court. The opening of the oral trial to Senne leaves in the air his position at the head of Parliament.

The Provincial Court has not yet resolved the appeal against the car in which it was agreed to continue the previous proceedings for the procedures of the intermediate phase of the abbreviated procedure. The magistrate said there was sufficient indications To consider that the facts investigated could be constitutive of a crime of hatred of which the president of the Balearic Parliament could be criminal.

The judge pronounced against the prosecutor’s opinion, who had requested the dismissal of the case against Le Senne (vox) when considering that “it was not accredited that the breakage of photography was due to an intention or motivation of injure dignity and memory of the people represented in the same or their families, either in their consideration of victims of Franco or by the political positions they represented ».

On June 18, the socialist deputy Mercedes Garrido refused to withdraw the Photography of Las Rojas del Molinar that looked stuck in the cover of his computer during a tense debate in which the repeal of the Democratic Memory Law was approached precisely.

The president of the Chamber later expelled Garrido and deputy Pilar Costa, both members of the table, after giving them the opportunity to change clothes or occupy some of the seats if they wanted to continue wearing the garments. Le Senne’s criteria is that They violated the neutrality of the tablebut not the t -shirts that wore almost all socialist deputies from their seats.

Le Senne, who declared last September before a judge for these facts, argues that his performance was framed within the intention of directing the debate and maintaining the order and decorum of Parliament, but “he did not want to humiliate or belittle nobody”.