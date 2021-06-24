The federal chamber of Buenos Aires rejection a series of complaints from defendants in the case for the alleged irregular award of the concession of Puerto Pañuelo, Bariloche, to the London Supply company – linked to Kirchnerism – by the National Parks Administration during the presidencies of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner .

A) Yes the oral trial may begin For this case, which has already been in judicial debate for several years, judicial sources reported.

The members of the TOF 2, Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Enrique Méndez Signori had suspended the trial and decided that a series of pending complaints be resolved first in the investigation before it eventually returns to oral proceedings.

The case began with the complaint made by the former president of the firm Puerto Blest SA, Miguel A. Ricchiardi, before the Buenos Aires federal chamber for the concession of this strategic port of embarkation in the Nahuel Huapi National Park.

London Supply has ties to Kirchnerism. In April 2009, President Cristina Kirchner herself inaugurated the expansion of the Islas Malvinas International Airport in the city of Ushuaia.

The request had been made by Chamber I of the Buenos Aires federal chamber after Judge Sebastián Casanello, after obtaining confirmation of the prosecutions of a series of officials from National Parks and the company, raised the case to oral proceedings.

In a resolution known this Wednesday, room I of the federal chamber rejection a series of defense orders. In the ruling he said that “a similar approach has been tried in advance. On that occasion, it had already been stated that the appellant’s right of defense had not been affected since this arose clearly from the opposition of the pertinent defenses ”.

“These circumstances were those that the judge of degree assessed at the time of rejecting the impetrated nullity, a criterion that this Chamber shares, which is why it is understood that the petition initiated cannot prosper”, Highlighted the judges Leopoldo Bruglia, Mariano Llorens and Pablo Bertuzzi.

“The requirement of elevation to trial has not incorporated any novel fact nor has it been based on evidence that has not been analyzed in previous procedural stages. Thus, it is not observed that the questioned opinion suffers from a formal defect since it is observed that it has been presented respecting the provisions contemplated in art. 347 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ”, concluded the ruling of Chamber I of the Appeal Court.

