Ciudad Juarez.- This Wednesday, oral trial 175/2024 began against thirteen people accused of the crime of homicide against Gustavo Acosta Sáenz, 28 years old, an active agent of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The hearing included opening statements from both sides, as well as the testimony of a witness. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday at 12:00 noon, when more witnesses will be presented.

The newspaper archive reports that Acosta Sáenz was murdered on the streets of Sierra Vista and Hacienda la Laborcita, in the Sierra Vista subdivision, while he was on his day off.

Agent Acosta Sáenz joined the corporation on October 21, 2021 and was assigned to the Central District, Secretary César Omar Muñoz Morales previously said.

The 13 accused people, including a woman, are identified by the municipal police as the probable perpetrators of the murder of their partner.

The defendants are Gerardo OH, 18 years old; Francisco Javier RR, 19; Juan Francisco MG, 26; Angel Gabriel TH, 20; Erick Enrique GH and Ivan Adrian HQ, both 30 years old; Gabriel Alejandro VV, 22; Irving Javier RN, 18; Angel HS and Luis Angel CH, both 20 years old; Marcelino LR, 32; Jose Manuel FL, 46, and Daysi Sarai MV, 24 years old.

According to the background, on August 30, 2022, a person injured by a firearm projectile was reported to the 911 emergency number at the intersection of Sierra Vista and Hacienda Laborcita streets, in the Sierra Vista subdivision.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a lifeless person. Witnesses reported that moments before, several vehicles with subjects on board were prowling around the place where the victim was located, so when he went out to inspect his private car, he was shot and the attackers fled.

The people were located at the intersection of Hacienda Medina and Hacienda Ibarvol streets.

The officers allegedly found a blue Jeep Cherokee, a red Honda Civic, and a white Chevrolet Silverado that matched the description provided and in which the alleged attackers were traveling, so they approached their occupants to conduct a preventive inspection.

Upon searching the blue Jeep Cherokee vehicle, in which five men were boarding, a firearm was allegedly found between the seats, which was loaded with 30 live rounds, as well as an unloaded shotgun-type firearm, 130 live .45 caliber cartridges, 58 live .22 caliber cartridges, 88 .38 caliber cartridges, six live .12 caliber cartridges, and two 9-millimeter magazines.

Inside the red Honda Civic vehicle, occupied by five men, they found an unloaded Uzi-type firearm, an unloaded .22-caliber revolver-type firearm, and a backpack containing a plastic bag with marijuana.

“The occupants of the white Chevrolet Silverado were later inspected, from which two men and a woman got out, and inside the unit the officers seized a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm with three live cartridges, a pistol-type firearm with three live cartridges, a .22 caliber weapon with a magazine loaded with three live cartridges and six wrappers containing crystal, in addition to a .380 spent shell,” the Municipal Police previously reported.