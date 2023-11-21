After two delays (first it was announced for October 27 and then for November 9), today, November 21, it has been published Oral, the collaboration between Björk and Rosalía. And it is as bold as expected considering the duo’s musical restlessness. Oral It offers a rhythm close to reggaeton, but the entire song is wrapped in those ethereal and dreamy sounds that the Icelander has worked so hard on. It is a song sung in English, something unusual in Rosalía’s career, which slips in some phrases in Spanish: “I want to kiss him.” Much more of Björk’s role, which she delights with her characteristic tone of voice that seems to have come from a strange land.

Oral It is composed entirely by Björk, who has also been in charge of the production with some help from Rosalía. In the video that accompanies the song, directed by Carlota Guerrero, the two artists star in an aesthetic martial arts fight.

The two share the firm intention of performing music of the present (and beyond) with the aroma of the past. So their union doesn’t seem forced at all. The Icelandic Björk (Reykjavik, 57 years old), who came to music much earlier, was the one who called Rosalía (Barcelona, ​​31 years old).

In Björk’s strange fantasy world anything goes. Like publishing a song that she composed 25 years ago and using it for a charitable purpose that has nothing to do with the theme of the song. All proceeds from Oral will go to fight against fish farms that treat salmon farming industrially. More specifically, those that operate in the Seyðisfjörður fjords, a beautiful area of ​​eastern Iceland with just over 1,000 inhabitants. “People in the Seyðisfjörður fjord have gone up in arms and protested against fish farming. The money the song gets will be for their fight. But it is not a topic about fish, but about love,” the singer said, 57 years old, The Guardian.

The Icelandic artist has rescued Oral from an idea from 25 years ago, a time when I was working on albums like Homogenic (1997) and Verpertine (2001). He thought it was a piece “too pop” to be part of those albums and he recently remembered it. “It has a rhythm a little dancehall, who can be considered the godmother of reggaeton. So when I heard it again I thought that it could be good for Rosalía, since she had put a lot of reggaeton into her last album, “Motomami”, the Icelandic woman said.

Cover that has been designed to launch ‘Oral’.

The two artists have complimented each other before the collaboration. The first was Rosalía, when she collected a Grammy award in 2022. The Catalan woman considered herself alluded to some commotion that arose in the digital world of social networks due to sexual content. from the letter of Hentai. In his speech he said: “Madonna has made songs with sexual content before me, Björk has made songs with sexual content before me, Lil’ Kim has done it before me… And that’s why I thought it didn’t have to be controversial; But, look, if a song with lyrics like that still creates conversation, if a woman talking about it becomes something that people comment on, for me that shows that more songs like that have to continue being made.”

For her part, the Icelander, in an interview with EL PAÍS last March, valued the author of Motomami and spoke about the expansion of Spanish as a pop language: “The appetite for music in Spanish was there, as if waiting for the right person to activate it, and Rosalía came and activated it.”

