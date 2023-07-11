A Japanese study has linked gum disease with a reduction in brain volume

Effective prevention of gum disease could reverberate its cognitive effects. This is indicated by research conducted by Japanese researchers, published online in Neurology, in which 172 people with an average age of 67 were kept under observation for four years, constantly monitoring the number of teeth, thickness of the gums and, in parallel, brain size and capacity mnemonic.

I study

Without being able to demonstrate a causal link, the study did however find an association between periodontitis, pyorrhea and serious inflammation of the gums with a reduction in the volume of the brain which particularly affects the hippocampus, the area involved in memory and orientation, damaged in particular from Alzheimer’s disease which typically begins with cognitive deficits and disorientation. The atrophy of this particular structure would lead to premature brain aging quantifiable in one year in people with mild gum disease. On the contrary, in subjects suffering from serious pathologies of the gingival tissue the decay phenomenon would be faster, regardless of the number of teeth preserved. If these data were to be confirmed, the health of the entire oral cavity would once again be more important. In particular, maintain accurate oral hygiene, capable of keeping inflammation under control, and promptly replace fallen teeth with suitable prostheses. According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, there are currently 600,000 people in Italy living with Alzheimer’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease of which little is known yet.