Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Oral health | Black tartar can form hidden under the gums – the Professor explains what it is all about

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Oral health | Black tartar can form hidden under the gums – the Professor explains what it is all about

Black tartar on the surface of the tooth does not tell the whole truth about oral health. The real danger lies under the gums, says Professor Päivi Mäntylä.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Professor of Clinical Dentistry Päivi Mäntylä, University of Eastern Finland:

“Through the mirror visible calculus is surface calculus. It is naturally light, but can also be dyed black.

#Oral #health #Black #tartar #form #hidden #gums #Professor #explains

See also  Christmas | With these tips, you can conjure up Christmas treats for less and get the most out of the leftovers
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A parliamentary candidate posed naked after sex and talked about orgasms

A parliamentary candidate posed naked after sex and talked about orgasms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result