Oral health | Black tartar can form hidden under the gums – the Professor explains what it is all about

Black tartar on the surface of the tooth does not tell the whole truth about oral health. The real danger lies under the gums, says Professor Päivi Mäntylä.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Professor of Clinical Dentistry Päivi Mäntylä, University of Eastern Finland:

“Through the mirror visible calculus is surface calculus. It is naturally light, but can also be dyed black.