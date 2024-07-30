Dubai Courts announced the start of organising oral tests for applicants to join the Judicial and Legal Studies Programme, which must be passed in order to be appointed as a judge in the courts, after the written tests were recently conducted with the participation of 778 applicants, to qualify judicial cadres according to the highest standards of legal competence and skill, and to support plans to localise the judiciary in the courts, within the framework of cooperation between Dubai Courts and the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council.

Director of Dubai Courts, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, said: “Organizing oral exams after passing written exams represents a crucial step in the path of qualifying future judicial cadres,” stressing that Dubai Courts is committed to providing the highest standards of training and evaluation to ensure the recruitment of qualified judges capable of dealing with contemporary legal challenges with full efficiency.

He added that “the tests are not limited to assessing legal knowledge only, but also include assessing the personal abilities, analytical skills and critical thinking of the applicants, noting that the Judicial and Legal Studies Program is not just a series of training courses, but rather an integrated path that aims to prepare specialized judges who possess the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the requirements of judicial work efficiently and professionally.”

For his part, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Subousi, said that the oral examinations come within the framework of the deep commitment to developing the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai and enhancing the standards of justice by providing the judicial sector with qualified elements to bear the burden of judicial work, stressing that the success of the written examinations and the procedures that followed reflect the firm belief that qualifying judges requires assessing the capabilities of applicants for the judicial position and their practical, psychological and personal skills, with the aim of measuring their ability to face legal challenges effectively and efficiently.

He pointed out that a technical committee was formed to meet with the applicants and discuss with them various legal and judicial knowledge, and to test their ability to deal with the legal scenarios they may be exposed to, which would comprehensively verify their ability to make correct and appropriate legal decisions.

It is worth noting that the Judicial and Legal Studies Program, which was prepared in coordination between Dubai Courts, the Dubai Judicial Institute, and the General Secretariat of the Dubai Judicial Council, aims to support plans to localize the judiciary in the courts, select the best elements for judicial work, and qualify specialized judges to consider and adjudicate all types of lawsuits. It includes a series of applied and practical courses and courses that enable the student to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to practice judicial work efficiently and professionally.

. 778 applicants participated in the written tests.