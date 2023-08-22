The Mexican researcher and teacher Irma Gabriela Anaya Saavedra, PhD in biological sciences, specialist in pathology and oral medicine, was distinguished with the Matilde Montoya Women in Biological Sciences and Health Award 2023, which she will receive on a date and place to be confirmed.

Oral cancer and oral manifestations related to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS) are the main lines of research of the winner, who pointed out that these are two “very important areas, but very little explored at the national level, with great potential for work and social benefit”.

In interview with the day, the Coordinator of Linking and Academic Strengthening of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), Xochimilco Unit, explained that their investigations are connected in one, since most of the work “is very focused on patients with HIV and around oral cancer ”.

He added that although this last condition is today a pathology of “low incidence”, its effects and consequences are very important, since “it is located within the 10 main diseases that people suffer from; It is estimated that one case per 100,000 dies from oral cancer. It is a figure that can increase, since death certificates often do not specify that the disease occurred as the primary cause.

“In our country the subject is very little known and explored. On the one hand, people do not imagine that oral cancer exists and, on the other, sometimes health personnel are overlooked. That puts patients into treatment at a very late stage, which makes it more expensive.”

This situation, highlighted the researcher and teacher, “can be resolved with effective education for the detection of early injuries. The importance of identifying them is enormous and decisive for the patient and her quality of life”.

Anaya explained that there are records that show that a patient who has been detected with this disease “has had to consult between seven and eight health professionals before, on average, between doctors and dentists. What seems serious to us is that, from the beginning, it cannot be properly channeled. Hence, the importance of effective education for the detection of early injuries.

“How to start? With reminding the medical profession of something basic: the entire oral cavity must be checked and not only the throat, since this type of cancer appears on the sides of the mouth, which has 12 topographic zones; you have to check them all.”

On the other hand, the specialist insisted, there is “education for patients.” For Anaya Saavedra, “you have to let him know that he himself can do an oral self-exam. Each person has to learn what their normal oral tissue is like, in order to identify when something is wrong; The second step is knowing where to go, because many go to a dentist, dermatologist, or otolaryngologist. It is best to see an oral pathologist.

Absence in hospitals

At this point, another question arises at the hospital level, he continued, because although “the presence of an oral pathologist is essential, unfortunately, this specialty is not generally found in hospitals.”

The award-winner reiterated that “the dissemination of knowledge has also been lacking. There are many articles published, but they are generally aimed at the scientific community, what fails is that this knowledge is ‘translated’ so that it reaches the general population.

“If the eyes are the window of the soul, the mouth is the mirror of the body; through this, diseases that afflict the body can be identified”, considered the doctor in biological sciences.

He highlighted that at UAM Xochimilco there is a clinic that attends to the detection of early injuries, free of charge, both to the university community and to the general public, from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in building H, first floor. . Those interested can make an appointment by calling 55-5483-7206.

Irma Gabriela Anaya Saavedra thanked the Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sectei) of Mexico City, which in collaboration with Neolpharm awarded her the Matilde Montoya 2023 prize, “because it is also a way of supporting women that we do science, since doing science in the country is complicated and more so for us”.

This award, concluded Anaya Saavedra, will allow us to make visible an important area of ​​medicine in Mexico: oral cancer. The economic amount of 300,000 pesos “will be used entirely to equip the UAM Xochimilco clinic and the Condesa Clinic,” the specialist reported.