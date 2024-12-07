Mouth cancer or oral cancer is any malignant tumor in the oral cavity (lips, gums, tongue and under it, inner part of the cheeks and palate). It is one of the head and neck cancers and the main cause is usually smoking. If detected early it usually has a good prognosis.

Causes of mouth cancer

Mutations in squamous cells

Malignant tumors in the oral cavity normally develop due to a mutation in the DNA of squamous cells (squamous cell carcinoma) which is suggested to occur due to:

– Smoking.

– Alcoholism

– Excessive exposure of the lips to sunlight.

– Human papillomavirus (HPV).

– Poor oral hygiene.

– Prolonged rubbing on the tissues of the mouth by rough teeth or dentures.

– Medication that weakens the immune system.

Symptoms of oral cancer

White plates and others

One of the most common signs of a case of oral cancer is leukoplakia, or sores that, frequently and especially in the first phase, are painless but then evolve into continuous pain as the tumor progresses. The main symptoms of oral cancer are:

– Leukoplakia for more than 14 days.

– Mouth ulcer or ulcers that may bleed.

– Chewing problems.

– Pain and/or difficulty swallowing.

– Weight loss.

– Difficulty opening the mouth.

– Problems speaking.

– Language problems.

– Swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

– Bad breath.

– Loose teeth.

– Pain.

– Numbness (paresthesia).

Diagnosis of oral cancer

Oral examination and biopsy

Normally the dentist or stomatologist can detect an oral cancerous lesion in a routine visual examination and it can be confirmed with the analysis of a tissue sample (biopsy) and with imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography. (PET).

If the diagnosis is confirmed, the next step is to determine the stage: 0, I, II, III or IV. If it is in the IV it has already spread to other parts of the body (metastasis).

Oral cancer treatment and medication

Surgery, radiation and chemotherapy

The treatment of oral cancer depends on the patient’s health status and, of course, their choice, but the first step is surgery to remove the tumor, making sure to eliminate all cancer cells in the tissue. Depending on the type of tumor, the oncologist surgeon will propose the most viable surgical option since if it has spread to the neck through the lymph nodes, it is possible to perform a dissection of this area to remove these nodes and the compromised neck tissue.

The removal of oral cancer usually also requires reconstruction surgery that, in addition to reconstructing the mouth, allows the ability to speak and eat to be recovered.

The treatment is complemented by radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy which, in the case of the former, will require a specific review by the stomatologist to confirm the health status of the teeth. Side effects of radiation therapy can cause dry mouth, cavities, and jaw damage. On the other hand, the main side effects of chemotherapy are usually hair loss, nausea and vomiting.

Pharmacologically, treatment with a drug with cetuximab can be considered to stop the action of a protein that predominates in some cancer cells.

Immunotherapy in patients with advanced oral cancer also helps the immune system fight cancer by intervening in the process by which cancer cells produce proteins that affect the cells of the immune system.

Other recovery action includes speech therapy and chewing and swallowing therapy as well as help to avoid dry mouth and a nutritional regimen to maintain weight.

Mouth cancer prevention

Good oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist

Not smoking, maintaining adequate oral hygiene and attending regular dental check-ups, at least once a year, is the best way to prevent and detect oral cancer in time.