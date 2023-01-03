Fabrizio Romano wrote on his official Twitter account that there will be a meeting to discuss the contract period, salary and other details.

Romano, a transfer journalist, said there would be no signing of the deal this week.

He added, “There is no need to rush, as long as things are already clear. Messi continues with Paris (Saint-Germain).”

Messi’s contract, 35, with the Parisian club, is set to expire next June.

Messi arrived in Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, coming from Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, where he spent 21 years.