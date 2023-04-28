In the early days of Silicon Valley, in 1977, engineers Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates founded Software Development Laboratories in an 83m2 office in the city of Santa Clara, California. What they didn’t know is that the venture would become the largest database management company in the world in 1987, a position it still holds today, according to Statista’s ranking. To endorse such a position, there is nothing better than revenues of US$ 42.4 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending last May). The results for 2023, not yet finalized, do not disappoint either, with consistent 18% year-over-year growth in revenue in the first three quarters: US$ 11.4 billion (June to August 2022), US$ 12.3 billion in next (September to November) and US$12.4 billion in the third (between December 2022 and February 2023). All packaged in at a market cap of $254 billion. “Quarterly earnings were driven by growth in our two cloud businesses that now exceed $16 billion in annual revenue,” Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in the company’s investor report.

Growth appears to be coming from the new boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing that dominates not only the technology market, but also most sectors of the world economy. AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the world’s economy by 2030, according to a PwC report. The supercomputing market has the potential to reach US$ 17 trillion by 2027, according to data from Technavio. It is on this hype that Oracle’s current growth is based. Greg Pavlik, Global Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, told DINHEIRO that the use of AI for automation in companies has been one of the main growth factors. “It’s cheaper and more interesting to operate and administer these more advanced workflows in the cloud.”

“We are on track to close deals with governments other than Puerto Rico for dedicated clouds” Luiz Meisler Vice President Latam at Oracle.

For the executive, the company has an exceptional strategic position in supercomputing with network technologies such as RDMA, which allow for the hyper-efficient transfer of information between processors, enabling the processing of intensive and large-scale workflows. Such a structure caught the attention of the giant Nvidia, which chose Oracle as a provider of cloud infrastructure for AI services. With the partnership, Oracle will be the first cloud provider to offer DGX Cloud, Nvidia’s promise platform that provides access to supercomputing tools to work directly with artificial intelligence.

EXPANSION Supported by the results, the company follows the plans to expand its cloud infrastructure in Latin America. There are currently two data centers in Brazil, one in Chile and the other in Mexico. The last two countries will receive two new data centers and, in addition, there will be the launch of a new Oracle cloud region in Colombia, in partnership with Claro. Other than that, the focus has also been on expanding dedicated cloud partnerships, which is the case with data centers for governments and banks. Luiz Meisler, Executive Vice President for Latin America at Oracle said that a deal was closed with the government of Puerto Rico. “And we are on the line to close with other governments”, he said to DINHEIRO.

$42 billion was oracle’s revenue for the 2022 fiscal year ending May 2022.

Another major effort by the company has been to enable cloud computing in the telecommunications sector with a focus on 5G. For this, it brings to customers such as Vivo (Brazil), AT&T (Mexico) and Claro (Colombia), among others, a policy to optimize network resources and the 5G offer in the market. Greg Pavlik said that “the company is uniquely positioned for industries, particularly in the 5G segment”. Furthermore, there is no sign of diminishing use of AI, supercomputing and data at scale in the world on the horizon. It is from this scenario that Oracle should continue to grow and maintain leadership in the cloud segment in an expressive way in the coming years. And stay in fashion, as it has since 1977.