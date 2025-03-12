Albert Triola, Country Manager of Oracle in Spain, has assured that his company plans to quintu apply the capacity of its cloud infrastructure in the Spanish market throughout this year. ANDn the framework of Oracle Cloudworld Tour, which this Wednesday is held in the enclosures of the IFEMA Fair Park of Madrid, the first executive of the Spanish subsidiary of the multinational He explained that this greater dimension of the cloud in the country “VTo allow Spanish companies and institutions, as well as all the clients of our sovereign cloud for Europe throughout the European Union, benefit from Cloud services and Oracle’s artificial intelligence more quickly and safely. “

In the same forum, Triola detailed the main magnitudes of the results of his group, presented hours before, among which the growth of the billing in 6%, with improvements in all business lines. Among them stands out the rebound of the Cloud infrastructure business, of 59%, as well as the SAAS Applications activity, with year -on -year increases of 9%. In addition, the income of all businesses related to Cloud has increased 23% and billing for the Oracle suite for SMEs has grown 16%. ç

On the other hand, TRIOLA remember some of the ads of Safra Catz, CEO of Oraclesuch as the signing of contracts worth 48,000 million dollars (44,000 million euros), a specially significant fact since the annual billing of the group is encrypted at 53,000 million dollars (48.5 billion euros). Likewise, these income from the Corporation foresees to increase 15% at the end of the fiscal year of 2026 and 20% in 2027.

He Oracle Cloudworld Tourthat this year hosts the capital of Spain, It is considered one of the company’s most relevant appointments since it allows the group to contact thousands of companies, customers, developers and all kinds of technological suppliers. Within that framework, the multinational “will expose the latest technological innovations in the cloud and explore ways to increase productivity and efficiency through automation”, with artificial intelligence at the center of all conversations. Oracle Spain’s effort to multiply by five the capacity of its cloud acquires special relevance since The group as a whole provides for these benefits globally. “Customer demand is at record levels. Our Database Multicloud income from Microsoft, Google and Amazon have increased 92% only in the last three months. The consumption of GPU for training of AI grew 244% in the last 12 months. And we are observing a huge demand for inferences of AI in the private data of our clients,” said Larry Ellison, president of the Council of Administration, technology director and main shareholder of Oracle

The company’s founder also anticipated last Tuesday that his group is “Connecting OpenAi Chatgpt, XAI Grok and Meta directly calls version 23ai of the Oracle database with advanced vector functions. This new product, called Oracle Ai Data Platform, makes it easier for customers to use any of the world leaders in the world to analyze all their private data, maintaining all their private and safe data. “

On the other hand, in the presentation of the group, Oracle announced last Tuesday that he announced that his board of directors declared A quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.50 per share of ordinary shares in circulation, which reflects a 25% increase over the current quarterly dividend of 0.40 dollars. In this sense, Ellison declined to participate in the deliberation or in the vote on this matter. This increase in the dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered at the close of the operations on April 10, 2025, with payment date on April 23, 2025.

In the accounts of the third fiscal quarter, Oracle Corporation announced that total quarterly revenues increased 6% year -on -year in Daalres and 8% in constant currency, up to 14,100 million dollars. Of these, revenues from cloud services and licenses support increased by 10%, up to 11,000 million dollars, while cloud licenses sales decreased by 10%, up to 1,100 million dollars.