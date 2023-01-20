2015 was the last year in which the ORA call rates registered increases in the municipality of Murcia. The forecasts are that this 2023, eight years later, they will become more expensive again up to three times, at least in certain geographical areas and in certain time slots. That is what is contemplated in the draft of the new parking ordinance, which is now called SER (Regulated Parking System). It will be today when the City Council publishes the draft on its transparency portal, where the opinions of citizens will be collected for 15 days, before definitively submitting the text to the Plenary of the corporation for its initial approval in February. After a period of allegations and a new passage through plenary and, if everything follows the expected course, the new regulations could enter into force throughout next spring.

This price increase makes clear the intention to complement, with this new regulation, a mobility plan that decisively seeks to reduce the circulation of private vehicles in the urban area and in which the development of low emission zones will be integrated ( LEZ). This is demonstrated by the fact that this significant increase in rates is located in the most central of the three sectors –subdivided into areas of influence– into which the new ordinance divides the capital and its closest districts, when regulating and price parking areas. In fact, this is how the foundations are laid to extend the so-called ORA –understood as the sum of the blue, work and resident zones– to points in Barriomar, Santiago and Zaraíche, Cabezo de Torres, Puente Tocinos and Los Dolores in the future. However, municipal sources explain that the specific roads in which regulated parking spaces will be established will be determined later and that the inclusion of a neighborhood or district in each of these areas does not imply that this type of parking is necessarily implemented in them. , or that, in this case, the white zone or free parking spaces are completely eliminated.

Blue zone sector A.

30 min: €0.24; 60 min: €1.23; 90 min: €1.77.

Blue zone sector B.

30 min: €0.20; 60 min: €0.41; 90 min: €0.95; 120 min: €1.44; 150 min: €2.47.

Blue zone sector C.

30 min: €0.12; 60 min: €0.24; 90 min: €0.45; 120 min: €0.66; 150 min: €0.95; 180 min: €1.28; 210 min: €1.61; 240 min: €1.90; 270 min: €2.19; 300 min: €2.47.

Green zone (work).

Morning: €1.69; afternoon: €1.19; daily labor: €2.31.

Orange zone (residents).

Monthly fee (current calendar month): €1.4; annual fee (current calendar year): €16.36.

Rates for companies and freelancers (green and blue zones).

Annual subscription for each vehicle: €206.61; monthly subscription for each vehicle: €24.79; weekly pass for each vehicle: €6.19; daily ticket for each vehicle: €1.69.

loading and unloading

These vehicles will be part of a registry and will have to obtain a free ticket at the nearby parking meter.

The first of the three sectors mentioned is the so-called ‘A’ or ‘Very High Rotation’ and covers the so-called ‘central almond’ to the south of the Circular square, until reaching the Alameda de Capuchinos in the Carmen neighborhood. Sagasta street, to the east, and the axis formed by Ronda de Garay, Obispo Frutos and Rector Lostau, to the west, would delimit it. In this area, linked to the historic center and areas of high commercial activity, the maximum parking time allowed will be 90 minutes in the same area of ​​influence. As for the pricing, which is maintained by fractions, the half hour of parking will go from having a cost in the blue zone of 0.15 euros to almost 0.30 euros (including VAT); the full hour will rise from 0.50 to 1.5 euros; and the maximum hour and a half reaches 2.15 euros compared to the current 1.15.

The map of the city and its nearest districts is divided into three sectors with different rates and maximum times for parking



The second sector, ‘B’ or ‘High Turnover’ includes areas of high commercial activity in neighborhoods and residential areas and bordering the historic center. In practice, this translates into a perimeter that extends north to Abenarabi and south to the train station, including part of the Infante. The A30 would be the limit to the west and Juan de Borbón and Avenida de La Fama to the east. The maximum parking time in this area remains at the two and a half hours established by the current ORA system. As for the rates, in this case they are maintained in all fractions, as a general rule, with the exception of the first half hour, which goes from costing 0.15 euros to 0.25 euros.

The last sector that this draft contemplates is the so-called ‘C’ or ‘Low Turnover’, designed for peripheral neighborhoods close to public transport lines or large workplaces with low commercial activity. Thus, this area will encompass a third ring bounded by Ronda Oeste, Doctor Pedro Guillén, Reino de Murcia, Miguel Indurain, Los Dolores and Ronda Sur avenues. The maximum parking period allowed in regulated parking spaces rises here to five hours, something logical if one takes into account that it is in this perimeter where the so-called green or work zone will be located exclusively (as well as the dissuasive parking lots). The prices of the blue zone in this sector are substantially lowered –except for the first half hour– and those of the green zone remain the same. However, it must be taken into account, in relation to work places, that these may be subsidized by up to 100% for those users who use them in a dissuasive manner and use municipal public transport to access the center.

The routes that will have regulated places will be determined later, although not all marked areas have to have them



With regard to the orange or resident zone, the draft confirms that residents who pay the corresponding rate – which, as a novelty, will also have a monthly payment and can be paid at the parking meter or by mobile – will be able to park within their area of influence, into which the aforementioned sectors will be divided. In addition, a new modality is incorporated for companies and the self-employed, who are not considered residents, who will also benefit from bonuses and a maximum parking period of five hours, provided they register in the corresponding registry. Something similar will happen with the loading and unloading vehicles, which will be able to stop for free in the corresponding areas, provided they are registered and obtain successive free tickets. People with reduced mobility will not be subject to paying fees and there will be discounts for vehicles labeled ‘zero emissions’.

The SER will not be applicable on Sundays and holidays, Holy Saturday, the afternoons of December 24 and 31, Saturdays in July and the entire month of August. In general, the application hours will be from Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from Monday to Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Outside these hours, parking can be done without limitations.

The mayor Carmen Fructuoso defended that this regulation adapts to the needs of society; and, from the PP, Rebeca Pérez insisted that the document does not include the 20% reduction in the rates that her formation demands.