If you think we made a terrible spelling mistake: well, no. This is indeed the Ora Funky Cat, a small electric car from China, where it is known as the Good Cat. And it is especially intriguing because Ora is a brand of China’s largest car manufacturer, Great Wall. Since 2018, it has had a joint venture with BMW for the development of electric cars, for which a huge factory has been set up.

One of the cars that will be built there is the next generation of the electric Mini. Impressed? No? Does not matter. Rest assured that the Mini will not get such a cute appearance. Although the Funky Cat with all those curves manages to do the same trick that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 showed: it is a lot bigger than it seems. It’s the size of a hatch; it is 35 millimeters longer than a Megane E-Tech and 25 millimeters shorter than a Volkswagen ID.3.

Price of the Ora Funky Cat

This is important because in Ora’s eyes these are the main competitors of the Funky Cat, which he (although his Dutch prices are not yet known) already beats them in terms of costs. In our opinion, it could also make it quite difficult for cars such as the Peugeot 208 (it will be cheaper in principle and has a larger range) and the Honda e (premium and full tech).

Ora has a penchant for gimmicks in common with Tesla: you can open the windows via voice control (what was wrong with a button again?) and there is software for facial recognition that gives you a kick when you yawn. Forgetting your dog or child in the back seat is no longer possible, by the way. However, the car itself is not a gimmick.

Driving behavior of the Funky Cat

On the road, all its dynamic responses are neat and the acceleration provided by the 171 hp electric motor is enough for everyday speeds. The leaning of the body is done in a controlled manner, so that you can easily choose a line through a corner and hold it, although it is not a chassis that always craves B roads. Suspension and damping are typical EV: firm, but not too. In terms of comfort, you can really last longer than the battery.

You’ll still have to do your best to find indications of poor build quality in the interior. Sure, there are quite a few hard plastics to be seen, but in general everything in our fiery red test cat animal is well finished. Partly the work of a German R&D center, we are told.

Some disadvantages of this Chinese hatchback

Downsides? The turn signals are a nightmare to operate. Those 18-inch wheels, we don’t know… The trunk is small, as are the map pockets in the doors. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is not complicated, but you quickly have to navigate all kinds of menus and it is not easy to operate while driving. But that’s all relative: it’s still a better interface than what’s presented to you in the ID.3.

Final conclusion about the Ora Funky Cat

There is quite a promise in the Funky Cat. We are not yet aware of a time for a national introduction, but it seems that it will be Germany’s turn in February and then it cannot be long. Have a saucer of milk ready.

Specifications of the Ora Funky Cat (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

171 hp

250 Nm

48 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.7 kWh/100 km, A label

Range (assignment)

310km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours 6 minutes at 11 kW

39 min. at 64 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,235 x 1,825 x 1,603 mm (lxwxh)

2,650mm (wheelbase)

1,540 kilograms

228 l (luggage)

Prices

nmb (NL)

nb (B)