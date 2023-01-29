A British mother suddenly lost her life after believing what she was feeling was due to food poisoning.
After a tiring day spent vomiting, British mother Kelly Gleeson, 40, lay on the bed to sleep.
Her daughter Madison, 17, went to check on her an hour later only to find her dead.
According to a report reported by the “Sky News” website, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the terrified family called the emergency room and paramedics rushed to their home in Manchester, only to discover that the cause of death was “pulmonary embolism”, which usually occurs with a blockage of a blood vessel in the lung.
Pulmonary embolism can be fatal if not treated quickly enough.
Madison described her mother as her “best friend” and said she wanted to give her the best send-off.
#lose #life #suddenly #disease
Leave a Reply